WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12
In the aftermath of NXT Great American Bash, the July 12 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 had a chance to be an even bigger night thanks to a major championship match.
Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and in the aftermath, Perez decided to cash in her NXT Women's Breakout Tournament contract to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship.
She had a chance to go from breakout star to top woman in NXT 2.0 by winning all the gold. Toxic Attraction would do anything to keep the title on Rose.
This show would also include two first-time matches. Apollo Crews would face Giovanni Vinci. Solo Sikoa looked to challenge Von Wagner.
These three matches were only the beginning as Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and The Creed Brothers were looking for new challengers for their gold.
Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci
- Roxanne Perez was found laid out in the parking lot as the show started.
- Vinci rebounded off the ropes right into a Crews dropkick.
- Vinci caught Crews mid-dive and deadlifted him into a suplex.
Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci challenged each other at every stage, but when Xyon Quinn saw an opening, he punched Crews in the mouth. This allowed Vinci to win with an elevated powerbomb.
This went as expected. Quinn interfered to make sure neither man to lose clean. Vinci gets a tainted win while Crews can state that Quinn cost him the match.
Predictability did not take away from the action. These are two ridiculously athletic men with impressive strength that worked well together. It was a showcase of men that made each other better. A future match could be even better.
Result
Vinci def. Crews by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments