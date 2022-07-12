WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 12

0 of 1

In the aftermath of NXT Great American Bash, the July 12 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 had a chance to be an even bigger night thanks to a major championship match.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and in the aftermath, Perez decided to cash in her NXT Women's Breakout Tournament contract to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship.

She had a chance to go from breakout star to top woman in NXT 2.0 by winning all the gold. Toxic Attraction would do anything to keep the title on Rose.

This show would also include two first-time matches. Apollo Crews would face Giovanni Vinci. Solo Sikoa looked to challenge Von Wagner.

These three matches were only the beginning as Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and The Creed Brothers were looking for new challengers for their gold.

