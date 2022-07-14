Ranking College Football's Most Difficult Schedules for 2022 Contenders

0 of 8

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every college football season has dozens of variables. Along with injuries, the schedule is typically around the top of the list.

That could be a positive thing since a favorable slate can provide the perfect window of opportunity for a championship hopeful. On the other hand, a difficult road can break down a talented team before it becomes a contender.

Caliber of opponents, road games, short rest and a tough conference slate are the main obstacles. Some respected teams in 2022 are looking at a combination of those challenges.

And in a few cases, all four.

To trim the level of subjectivity, we considered the 18 teams with odds +9000 or better on DraftKings, as of July 12, as top contenders.