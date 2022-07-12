2022 British Open Pairings, Tee Times Revealed for Tiger Woods, PGA Tour, LIV Golfers

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Threesome pairings for the first and second rounds of this week's 2022 Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, were released Tuesday.

Ryan Herrington of Golf Digest posted the entire list, which includes 15-time major champion Tiger Woods making his return to the course in a group with 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

The tournament will also feature several LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson paired with Lucas Herbert and Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Reed playing with Tom Hoge and JooHyung Kim, Bryson DeChambeau playing alongside John Daly and Cameron Tringale, Brooks Koepka in a group with Cameron Smith and Seamus Power, and Dustin Johnson paired with Adam Scott and Marc Leishman.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.