    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 5 Las Vegas Results

    Doric SamJuly 12, 2022

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA Summer League in Las Vegas brought another exciting slate of action on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

    Some of the league's rising stars, including Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren, put their skills on display with memorable performances.

    Here's what stood out to NBA Twitter from Monday's games.

    Rockets' Jabari Smith Flashes Two-Way Potential

    In Monday's 97-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith put forth his best performance of Summer League on both ends of the floor. The Auburn product finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

    Smith looked comfortable as a defensive leader and go-to option on offense. He hit three triples and showed off his versatility by guarding multiple positions on defense. He paired well with fellow wing Tari Eason, who put up a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.

    Fans and experts online enjoyed watching Smith's breakout game, noting that he has all the makings of a two-way star in the NBA.

    Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

    Jabari Smith is incredibly vocal defensively.<br><br>He's communicating with teammates and calling out where to be, how to switch, etc.

    Ben DuBose @BenDuBose

    Beautiful pick-and-pop by Daishen Nix and Jabari Smith Jr. to end the first half, resulting in a Jabari above-the-break 3<br><br>Jabari Smith Jr. in tonight's first half: 10 points, 4-of-8 shooting (50%), 2-of-3 on 3-pointers (66.7%), 3 rebounds in 15 minutes<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Quick feet and quicker hands by Jabari Smith Jr. 🔒<br><br>Watch Now on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/12VAS0t3Ul">pic.twitter.com/12VAS0t3Ul</a>

    ً @arxanii

    Jabari Smith's shot is falling, league is in trouble

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    Jabari Smith’s length on defense is unfair. <br><br>That steal was the definition of cookies 😂😂

    Rob Kimbell @RobKSports

    Jabari Smith is *special* on defense

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    This has been a fairly outrageous Jabari Smith game so far. The switchable defense has been absolutely outstanding, and his guards have finally figured out how to get him the ball when he's open a bit more.

    Ben DuBose @BenDuBose

    Jabari Smith Jr.: 19 points (50% FG, 60% on 3s), 9 rebounds, 2 steals in 28 minutes<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a> were +23 with Smith on the court (-10 when off) and improved to 2-1 in summer league play.<br><br>Stud.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jabari Smith Jr. tonight: <br><br>19 PTS<br>9 REB<br>2 STL <br>+23<br><br>Filled out the stat sheet in the win. <a href="https://t.co/trtDM12jHf">pic.twitter.com/trtDM12jHf</a>

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Tari Eason and Jabari Smith look awesome together flying around on defense so just wait until Jae’Sean Tate gets in the mix

    RedNinetyFour @RedNinetyFour

    You can't help but feel extremely encouraged right now about what the Rockets are trying to build after watching Jabari Smith and Tari Eason perform in tandem defensively.

    NBA @NBA

    Jabari Smith Jr. showed off his defensive versatility and shotmaking in the <a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonRockets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonRockets</a>' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23SummerLeague</a> win!<br><br>🏀 19 PTS | 9 REB | 2 STL | 1 BLK <a href="https://t.co/74NwwJPuCN">pic.twitter.com/74NwwJPuCN</a>

    Coming out of Auburn, Smith was touted as potentially the top prospect in the 2022 draft because of his prowess both as a scorer and defensive stopper. Monday's game was a perfect display of his full potential.

    Houston landed a franchise cornerstone when Smith fell to the third pick, and he showed Monday that he could be a game-changer for the Rockets on both ends of the floor.

    Thunder's Chet Holmgren Solid vs. Magic with Paolo Banchero Out

    NBA fans were robbed of a matchup between the top two picks in this year's draft, as the Orlando Magic chose to sit No. 1 overall selection Paolo Banchero for the remainder of Summer League prior to Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    But Chet Holmgren was back in action, and the No. 2 overall pick finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Thunder's 84-81 win.

    After his 23-point performance in his Summer League debut last week, Holmgren has cooled off slightly. He still managed to draw praise from fans and experts online who are intrigued by his growth potential.

    Derek Parker @DParkOK

    Chet Holmgren doing pretty much everything here in the first.<br><br>Filling up the stat sheet with OKC up big.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chet said 🚫<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/6GnoVjE45U">pic.twitter.com/6GnoVjE45U</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren in the Summer League <a href="https://t.co/DLVS0oWFUm">pic.twitter.com/DLVS0oWFUm</a>

    Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit

    Let me be the 37th person to say that this Chet/Giddy combo is fun.

    Bally Sports Oklahoma @BallySportsOK

    Copy/Paste<br><br>Josh Giddey to Chet Holmgren <a href="https://t.co/BWRAMsqo0p">pic.twitter.com/BWRAMsqo0p</a>

    Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

    Wow. Chet got waaaay up to throw down that oop.

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    JALEN WILLIAMS LOB TO CHET HOLMGREN MY HEART IS SO FULL

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Not sure how many Chet blocks have been taken away by iffy whistles tonight but it's more than zero.

    Nick Crain @CrainNBA

    That's two blocks for Chet Holmgren in the second half that were erased by a bad foul call.

    BORN BALLIN @Born_Ballin_

    Chet is 7’1 hitting sidestep 3s. I’m confused why y’all hatin 😭

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey:<br><br>Chet — 16 PTS, 10 REB, 7-10 FG<br>Giddey — 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST<br><br>OKC has an entertaining young duo. <a href="https://t.co/5XlPkFc6mO">pic.twitter.com/5XlPkFc6mO</a>

    Holmgren will undoubtedly need time to develop his body, but he already has the talent to be a difference-maker in the NBA. His unique skill set sets him apart from the rest of the players in the 2022 draft class.

    It will take some time before we get to see Holmgren and Banchero matched up against each other on the court, but the two of them will be tied together for the rest of their respective careers as they continue to grow and develop as NBA stars.

    Pelicans' Trey Murphy III Steals the Show with 30-Piece

    Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks may have been lacking in star power, but Pelicans second-year guard Trey Murphy III put forth one of the best scoring performances of Summer League 2022.

    The 2021 17th overall pick poured in 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting with six rebounds to power New Orleans to a 101-73 victory. Murphy pretty much lived in the paint as he aggressively attacked the basket without hesitation, and he also had a strong effort on the defensive end.

    Twitter was impressed with what it saw from Murphy, who played himself out of Summer League with Monday's scoring outburst.

    Jake Madison @NOLAJake

    Trey Murphy just schooling people over two games in the paint

    Kevin Barrios @kevinbforbounce

    Trey Murphy in summer league <a href="https://t.co/9CRDRwMEkg">pic.twitter.com/9CRDRwMEkg</a>

    Mac @macpham26

    Trey Murphy a couple of solid drives and stepping foot into the paint<br><br>Not straight line drives either

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    Trey Murphy III is on this year's All-Why Is He Here team for Summer League

    Jake Madison @NOLAJake

    As much as I would actually like to see it Trey Murphy probably shouldn't plan another game in Summer League

    Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown

    30/6 on 10/18 shooting and disruptive defense. Trey Murphy is the best player in summer league. Happy to see his work paying off. See ya at training camp, bro!

    Erin Summers @ErinESummers

    Trey Murphy carries the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerPelicans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerPelicans</a> to a 101-73 win over the Hawks with a 30pt performance. Murphy shot 10-18 and was 3-6 from outside. Liked the way he was communicating on both ends as well, solid game 2.

    Brooke Kirchhofer @brookechesney

    Jarron Collins said Saturday he expected a "big bounce back" from Trey Murphy III in game two. That's exactly what we saw. 30 point night for Trey and better from the 3 point line <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pelicans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pelicans</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Trey Murphy III in the win: <br><br>30 PTS<br>6 REB<br>10-18 FG<br>3-6 3P<br><br>The Pelicans have another bucket getter. <a href="https://t.co/EhlAJnOds7">pic.twitter.com/EhlAJnOds7</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Trey Murphy dropped a 30-piece in the <a href="https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PelicansNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> win!<a href="https://twitter.com/treymurphy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treymurphy</a> 30 PTS (10-18 FGM) | 6 REB <a href="https://t.co/QesZWbUZM0">pic.twitter.com/QesZWbUZM0</a>

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Jarron Collins said that today was likely the last Summer League game for both Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III.

    Despite Murphy's big game, he couldn't escape a bit of trolling from New Orleans teammate Brandon Ingram, who interrupted his post-game interview to say he wasn't impressed with his defense.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brandon Ingram trolled Trey Murphy 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PelicansNBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/2Z9djTurXf">pic.twitter.com/2Z9djTurXf</a>

    Murphy appeared in 62 games for the Pelicans last season and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. The Virginia product showed the potential to become a reliable three-and-D player, as he shot 38.2 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie.

    The Pelicans have a promising young roster that should compete for a playoff spot next season. After his Summer League performance, Murphy has the chance to become a consistent member of the team's rotation going forward.

