NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 5 Las Vegas Results

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas brought another exciting slate of action on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Some of the league's rising stars, including Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren, put their skills on display with memorable performances.

Here's what stood out to NBA Twitter from Monday's games.

Rockets' Jabari Smith Flashes Two-Way Potential

In Monday's 97-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith put forth his best performance of Summer League on both ends of the floor. The Auburn product finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Smith looked comfortable as a defensive leader and go-to option on offense. He hit three triples and showed off his versatility by guarding multiple positions on defense. He paired well with fellow wing Tari Eason, who put up a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Fans and experts online enjoyed watching Smith's breakout game, noting that he has all the makings of a two-way star in the NBA.

Coming out of Auburn, Smith was touted as potentially the top prospect in the 2022 draft because of his prowess both as a scorer and defensive stopper. Monday's game was a perfect display of his full potential.

Houston landed a franchise cornerstone when Smith fell to the third pick, and he showed Monday that he could be a game-changer for the Rockets on both ends of the floor.

Thunder's Chet Holmgren Solid vs. Magic with Paolo Banchero Out

NBA fans were robbed of a matchup between the top two picks in this year's draft, as the Orlando Magic chose to sit No. 1 overall selection Paolo Banchero for the remainder of Summer League prior to Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But Chet Holmgren was back in action, and the No. 2 overall pick finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Thunder's 84-81 win.

After his 23-point performance in his Summer League debut last week, Holmgren has cooled off slightly. He still managed to draw praise from fans and experts online who are intrigued by his growth potential.

Holmgren will undoubtedly need time to develop his body, but he already has the talent to be a difference-maker in the NBA. His unique skill set sets him apart from the rest of the players in the 2022 draft class.

It will take some time before we get to see Holmgren and Banchero matched up against each other on the court, but the two of them will be tied together for the rest of their respective careers as they continue to grow and develop as NBA stars.

Pelicans' Trey Murphy III Steals the Show with 30-Piece

Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks may have been lacking in star power, but Pelicans second-year guard Trey Murphy III put forth one of the best scoring performances of Summer League 2022.

The 2021 17th overall pick poured in 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting with six rebounds to power New Orleans to a 101-73 victory. Murphy pretty much lived in the paint as he aggressively attacked the basket without hesitation, and he also had a strong effort on the defensive end.

Twitter was impressed with what it saw from Murphy, who played himself out of Summer League with Monday's scoring outburst.

Despite Murphy's big game, he couldn't escape a bit of trolling from New Orleans teammate Brandon Ingram, who interrupted his post-game interview to say he wasn't impressed with his defense.

Murphy appeared in 62 games for the Pelicans last season and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. The Virginia product showed the potential to become a reliable three-and-D player, as he shot 38.2 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie.

The Pelicans have a promising young roster that should compete for a playoff spot next season. After his Summer League performance, Murphy has the chance to become a consistent member of the team's rotation going forward.