Magic's Paolo Banchero Won't Play in Remainder of 2022 NBA Summer League

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic appear to be satisfied with what they've seen from No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero in two Summer League games.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports that Banchero will not participate in Summer League going forward because the Magic "want other players to get opportunities now."

Reynolds added that the Magic are also expected to give RJ Hampton and Admiral Schofield off for the remainder of Summer League in order to get a look at other players.

Banchero recorded 17 points, four rebounds and six assists in his Summer League debut last Thursday to help lead Orlando to a 91-77 win over the Houston Rockets. The Duke product outshined No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith, who had a much quieter night with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Banchero followed that up with a dazzling performance to lead the Magic past the Sacramento Kings in double overtime on Saturday. The 19-year-old finished with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks and had the game-winning assist to give Orlando the 94-92 victory.

In just two games, Banchero has displayed the offensive maturity that pushed the Magic to select him with the top pick in this year's draft. Despite his polished skill set, many found it surprising that he went ahead of Smith and Chet Holmgren, who was picked second by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Banchero can duplicate his Summer League production when the regular season starts, the Magic would have a good shot at climbing out of the league's basement. Orlando has finished with a record above .500 just once in the last 10 seasons.