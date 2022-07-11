Jake Paul Unsure Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight Will Happen as Boxer Seeks New Contract

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appeared that Jake Paul had found a new opponent for his Aug. 10 co-main event at Madison Square Garden, but now the fight may be in jeopardy.

Paul told Ariel Helwani on Monday's episode of The MMA Hour that Hasim Rahman Jr. is attempting to renegotiate his contract for the fight. However, Paul's camp has no intention of upping the incentives and would rather cancel the bout altogether.

"Who knows if this fight is even gonna happen at this point because we're not gonna pay him more money," Paul said. "He's not worth it. He has a name, but he doesn't have a massive name."

Paul explained that Rahman is already set for the biggest payday of his career, so he's not sure why he's suddenly attempting to earn more money.

"So he signed a contract last week for 10 times more than he's ever been paid for any one of his fights. And now, boom, fast-forward one week, he's trying to renegotiate, he's trying to suck more money out of the fight," Paul said. "He's trying to do anything he can to claw and make the money because I think he realizes the consequences of what might happen. I think he's scared to fight me."

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) was originally set to fight Tommy Fury before the England native was barred from traveling to the United States. He finalized a deal with Rahman to fill Fury's spot last week. Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is scheduled to make a mandatory title defense against Brenda Carabajal in the co-main event.

Paul hasn't fought since his knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18. Rahman (12-1, 6 KO) is coming off a TKO loss to James McKenzie Morrison in April. Paul and Rahman have sparred together multiple times in the past.

If the fight doesn't go on as scheduled, it would be a major miscalculation on Rahman's part as he will lose out on the most lucrative fight of his career.