Report: Jake Paul Finalizing Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight After Tommy Fury Complications

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Paul has reportedly found his next opponent.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Paul is finalizing a deal for a fight on Aug. 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. Paul was originally planning to face Tommy Fury, but he was barred from traveling to the United States last week.

The fight between Paul and Fury was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in a co-main event alongside unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who will be making a mandatory title defense against Brenda Carabajal. It's the second time a fight between them has been canceled after Fury had an injury that forced him to withdraw from a December bout in Tampa.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) instead faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch on Dec. 18 and earned a sixth-round knockout victory.

According to Harry Davies of Mirror, Paul has sparred with Rahman (12-1, 6 KO) multiple times in the past. The 31-year-old heavyweight praised Paul for his improvements in between their sparring sessions.

"I kind of expected the same thing that I boxed the first time and that's not what I got," Rahman told Sky Sports. "I got somebody that had a better right hand, I had somebody that was actually stepping in with the jab. The best thing about it is—I had somebody that could control his distance."

Rahman is coming off a TKO loss to James McKenzie Morrison in April. Still, his experience and family lineage make him Paul's most legitimate opponent of his boxing career.