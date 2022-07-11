Olympic Medalist Kim Glass Suffers Facial Fractures After Being Injured in Attack

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Olympic silver medalist Kim Glass suffered multiple facial injuries after getting assaulted in Los Angeles on Friday.

Glass said Monday in an Instagram story that a man threw a metal object at her (h/t Stefanie Dazio of the Associated Press). She said she had multiple fractures in her face and her left eye was swollen shut.

Glass said the man was a good distance away from her when he "flung" the object, which she described as a pipe or bolt, toward her.

According to Dazio, local authorities took a man, Semeon Tesfamariam, into custody. An L.A. police spokesperson said Tesfamariam was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Glass is a decorated volleyball player. The 37-year-old represented the United States in team volleyball at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Team USA reached the final, where it lost to Brazil.