Olympic Medalist Kim Glass Suffers Facial Fractures After Being Injured in Attack

Olympic Medalist Kim Glass Suffers Facial Fractures After Being Injured in AttackJuly 11, 2022
Olympic silver medalist Kim Glass suffered multiple facial injuries after getting assaulted in Los Angeles on Friday.
Glass said Monday in an Instagram story that a man threw a metal object at her (h/t Stefanie Dazio of the Associated Press). She said she had multiple fractures in her face and her left eye was swollen shut.
Glass said the man was a good distance away from her when he "flung" the object, which she described as a pipe or bolt, toward her.
According to Dazio, local authorities took a man, Semeon Tesfamariam, into custody. An L.A. police spokesperson said Tesfamariam was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.
Glass is a decorated volleyball player. The 37-year-old represented the United States in team volleyball at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Team USA reached the final, where it lost to Brazil.