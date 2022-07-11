Knicks Rumors: NY Made 'Strong Push' to Re-Sign Taj Gibson Before Wizards Contract

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Veteran forward Taj Gibson reportedly had the opportunity to re-sign with the New York Knicks before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks "made a strong push to re-sign" Gibson to a one-year minimum deal. However, the 37-year-old felt New York had a crowded frontcourt and wanted to find a situation where he'd get more playing time.

"But with Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims on the roster, Gibson chose to explore opportunities that offered more of an on-court role," Begley wrote.

A 13-year veteran, Gibson has spent the last three seasons with the Knicks. He had a strong rapport with New York head coach Tom Thibodeau, and he was well-respected by the franchise. Begley added, "His presence on and off the court will be missed by the organization."

While losing Gibson is sure to have an impact on the team, the Knicks are committed to building around their younger players. New York re-signed Robinson to a four-year, $60 million deal earlier this offseason. He's part of a core that now includes Jalen Brunson, R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin and veteran forward Julius Randle.

In 52 games last season, Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent from the field in 18.2 minutes per game. He should have more of an opportunity to crack Washington's rotation in 2022-23.

The Wizards will likely have Gibson play behind starting power forward Kyle Kuzma. The 26-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 66 games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Gibson is also likely to be deployed as a small-ball center in games to give Kristaps Porzingis a breather. Despite his age, Gibson can still defend at a high level and he's a reliable finisher at the offensive end of the floor.