Steelers Announce New Naming Rights Deal; Heinz Field Renamed Acrisure Stadium

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Heinz Field will now be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a new naming rights deal on Monday.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums."

The insurance broker is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, although co-founder Greg Williams is a lifelong Steelers fan.

The name change will take place immediately, with Acrisure Stadium serving as the home of the Steelers in the 2022 season.

The stadium had been known as Heinz Field since its opening in 2001, named for the Pittsburgh-based condiment company.