Jimmy Garoppolo's Agent Denies Rumor About 49ers Trade to Bucs to Backup Tom Brady

Don Yee, the agent for Jimmy Garoppolo, denied speaking to Dan Sileo regarding the quarterback's future after the radio host said a trade could be in the works to send him to Tampa Bay.

"He's progressing well and on schedule," Yee told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "We're optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false."

Sileo said he knows Yee "very well" on his radio show before speculating the Buccaneers could trade for Garoppolo to make him the "heir apparent" to Tom Brady, much like he was in New England.

"This would be the ultimate slap in the face to Belichick if Brady retires and Garoppolo is the heir apparent, but they do it in Tampa and not New England," Sileo said. "This was supposed to be the plan in New England, not in Tampa Bay."

