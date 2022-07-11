NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jimmy Garoppolo Trade, Dalton Schultz Contract and More

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jimmy Garoppolo Trade, Dalton Schultz Contract and MoreJuly 11, 2022
NFL training camp is right around the corner, as some teams will require rookies to report as early as next week. That means the 2022 season is getting close, too, with the first kickoff of the regular season less than two months away.
There's plenty of football news to hold fans over in the meantime. Even though the offseason is nearly over, some solid players remain on the free-agent market. And there are others who could still potentially get traded.
After all, there was a major move that occurred just last Wednesday, when the Carolina Panthers acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. So plenty of NFL news can come out in early-to-mid July.
As camps get closer to opening, here's some of the latest buzz from around the league.
Garoppolo Unlikely to Get Traded to Tampa Bay?
When the offseason began, it was widely assumed that Jimmy Garoppolo would be traded. The 30-year-old seemed to be out of a job with Trey Lance waiting in the wings to become the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback.
Yet, Garoppolo remains on San Francisco's roster; rumors about his future continue to swirl. On Friday, former NFL defensive tackle Dan Sileo reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would love to acquire Garoppolo to serve as the "heir apparent" to Tom Brady.
Not so fast. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, there's "not a chance" that Garoppolo ends up with the Buccaneers, who reportedly aren't too high on the veteran QB.
"If [Garoppolo] could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already," a Bucs coach told Stroud.
Garoppolo, who is recovering from right shoulder surgery, could still be traded this month, or at some other time during the leadup to the 2022 season. But it doesn't appear Tampa Bay is a likely landing spot.
Schultz, Cowboys Engaged in Contract Talks
In March, the Dallas Cowboys utilized their franchise tag, placing it on tight end Dalton Schultz. That means the 27-year-old will play the 2022 season on a contract worth $10.931 million, unless he and the team work out a new deal.
But there's a deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term extension with their teams, and it's set for Friday at 4 p.m. ET. So there isn't much time left for Schultz and the Cowboys to come to terms on a contract.
However, Schultz and Dallas at least seem to be progressing in discussions, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"These sides have actually already engaged in contract negotiations," Garafolo said during a recent appearance on NFL Total Access. "When I talk to folks involved, they say, 'This one's going to be hard to do.' The Cowboys like their five-year deals. Schultz would play on the one-year tag at about $10 million, but then you've got David Njoku at $13 [million] and other guys above that, so Schultz is going to want to be up there. I think within the next week there's going to be more talks."
It would make sense for the Cowboys to want to ink Schultz to a long-term deal. He's coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career, as he set new bests in receptions (78), yards (808) and touchdowns (eight) while playing all 17 games in 2021.
Gesicki, Dolphins Not Close to New Contract
Schultz wasn't the only tight end in the NFL to receive the franchise tag in March. The Dolphins used their tag on Mike Gesicki, who will also play the 2022 season on a $10.931 million contract unless the two sides negotiate an extension before Friday evening.
Unlike Schultz and the Cowboys, it doesn't seem like Gesicki and the Dolphins are on a trajectory toward a long-term deal, according to Garafolo.
"He and the Miami Dolphins have not really engaged in contract negotiations from what I have heard," Garafolo recently said on NFL Total Access. "So there's still a lot of work to be done on this one."
That's not to say things can't change this week. It's always possible for a player and a team to negotiate and come to terms on a deal over the course of a few days. But for now, it appears the 26-year-old Gesicki is likely to play the upcoming season on the franchise tag.
Gesicki has been a consistent producer throughout his four-year NFL career, all of which has been spent in Miami. Last season, he set personal bests in receptions (73) and yards (780) while scoring a pair of touchdowns in 17 games.