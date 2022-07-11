NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jimmy Garoppolo Trade, Dalton Schultz Contract and More

0 of 3

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

NFL training camp is right around the corner, as some teams will require rookies to report as early as next week. That means the 2022 season is getting close, too, with the first kickoff of the regular season less than two months away.

There's plenty of football news to hold fans over in the meantime. Even though the offseason is nearly over, some solid players remain on the free-agent market. And there are others who could still potentially get traded.

After all, there was a major move that occurred just last Wednesday, when the Carolina Panthers acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. So plenty of NFL news can come out in early-to-mid July.

As camps get closer to opening, here's some of the latest buzz from around the league.