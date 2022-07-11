NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 4 Las Vegas Results

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas continued on Sunday with an exciting slate of action at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

While none of the top three picks from this year's draft were scheduled to play, there were still some notable performances from youngsters around the league.

Here's a look at what fans and experts highlighted on social media from Sunday's games.

Warriors' Mac McClung Shines Alongside Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman

Coming out of the Golden State Warriors' 86-85 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are the players that dominated the headlines. And rightfully so, as both of them had stellar games.

Kuminga led Golden State with 28 points and hit the game-winning free throw. Wiseman played his first real game in 15 months and finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes.

But perhaps the unsung hero for the Warriors on Sunday was second-year guard Mac McClung, who was the steady force behind Golden State's comeback after putting up 22 points, five rebounds and six assists. McClung shot an efficient 9-of-15 from the field and also added three steals while committing just one turnover.

The play of McClung was just as important as that of Kuminga and Wiseman in the Warriors' victory. Fans online praised McClung for his effort on Sunday, with many believing that he's proving himself to be worthy of a spot on the roster.

Of course, Kuminga and Wiseman were also discussed heavily on Twitter, with many enjoying what they've seen while noting the room for growth. Some fans pointed out how much better they would play when they're on the floor with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green next season.

Along with Moses Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman are part of a young core that can help the Warriors contend for another NBA championship next season. All three of them are expected to play together for the first time on Tuesday. McClung has the chance to earn his way into Golden State's young core, and Sunday's game was a step in that direction.

Kings' Keegan Murray Continues to Impress with Fourth 20-pt Game

The Sacramento Kings appear to have landed a franchise cornerstone with the No. 4 pick in power forward Keegan Murray. The 21-year-old poured in 23 points in Sunday's 103-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers, marking his fourth 20-point performance in five Summer League games.

Murray was particularly effective in crunch time, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Iowa product out-dueled Pacers guard and No. 6 overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, who finished with 15 points.

Another strong game by Murray has many fans believing he could eventually grow to become the best player in his draft class.

Murray established himself as one of the best players in college basketball last season with averages of 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. If he can reach that level of production with Sacramento, he could help the team end its 16-year postseason drought.

Quentin Grimes Shows Promise for Knicks

The New York Knicks chose to trade away their lottery pick in this year's draft in favor of shedding salary in order to build through free agency. Without any star rookies on the team's Summer League roster, second-year wing Quentin Grimes has quickly established himself as New York's most promising young player.

Grimes put up 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 101-69 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls. It was his second straight 24-point game, and he shot 7-of-14 from the field with four three-pointers.

NBA Twitter was so impressed with Grimes that many are already convinced that the 22-year-old doesn't even belong in Summer League.

Grimes flashed his potential as a rookie last season in limited action. In his first career start, he dropped 27 points with seven three-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Houston alum made 46 appearances last season with six starts and averaged 6.0 points in 17.1 minutes per game.

Grimes could be a consistent contributor for New York next season if given the chance. The Knicks have a promising young group led by Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett, along with veteran forward Julius Randle. Adding Grimes to the rotation would inject some new energy into the team, which is something New York desperately needs.