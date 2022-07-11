X

NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 4 Las Vegas Results

Doric SamJuly 11, 2022

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas continued on Sunday with an exciting slate of action at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

While none of the top three picks from this year's draft were scheduled to play, there were still some notable performances from youngsters around the league.

Here's a look at what fans and experts highlighted on social media from Sunday's games.

Warriors' Mac McClung Shines Alongside Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman

Coming out of the Golden State Warriors' 86-85 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are the players that dominated the headlines. And rightfully so, as both of them had stellar games.

Kuminga led Golden State with 28 points and hit the game-winning free throw. Wiseman played his first real game in 15 months and finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes.

But perhaps the unsung hero for the Warriors on Sunday was second-year guard Mac McClung, who was the steady force behind Golden State's comeback after putting up 22 points, five rebounds and six assists. McClung shot an efficient 9-of-15 from the field and also added three steals while committing just one turnover.

The play of McClung was just as important as that of Kuminga and Wiseman in the Warriors' victory. Fans online praised McClung for his effort on Sunday, with many believing that he's proving himself to be worthy of a spot on the roster.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Mac McClung is damn fun to watch

Pounding the Rock @poundingtherock

Mac McClung is just having fun out here.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

McClung just Euro’d the life out of somebody

Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

Mac McClung is going OFF right now and the crowd is so into it 😭<br><br>22/5/5 with 5:32 to go

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

crazy how the Warriors are poised to keep the dynasty going now that Mac McClung is in the pipeline

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

Mac McClung gets buckets man <a href="https://t.co/ezqAYhgj1H">pic.twitter.com/ezqAYhgj1H</a>

NBA @NBA

OKAY, MAC! 👀<br><br>Mac McClung is HOOPING right now on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/bakO1R1VmB">pic.twitter.com/bakO1R1VmB</a>

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

Mac McClung, wow 🤩<a href="https://t.co/WhLHXHbLDW">pic.twitter.com/WhLHXHbLDW</a>

NBA @NBA

Showtime Mac McClung went OFF tonight for the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <br><br>🎬 22 PTS<br>🎬 6 REB<br>🎬 6 AST<br>🎬 3 STL <a href="https://t.co/5EgZs16jQy">pic.twitter.com/5EgZs16jQy</a>

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

A part of me feels like McClung is fool's gold.

𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧🇨🇦 @goldenstateover

sign. mac. mcclung.

Miami Carc @DCarc

McClung better be a warrior at the end of summer league! Bruh ballin!

Shohei Ohtani Stan Account @AndyKHLiu

Wiseman Kuminga McClung thas a lot of athleticism injected to the Warriors next season

Of course, Kuminga and Wiseman were also discussed heavily on Twitter, with many enjoying what they've seen while noting the room for growth. Some fans pointed out how much better they would play when they're on the floor with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green next season.

Brian Witt @Wittnessed

I enjoy the Kuminga-Wiseman connections

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Encouraging catch by Wiseman off a tough pass from Kuminga.

𝗱𝗿𝗲 @OnBallSteph

Poole will open up Wiseman’s game so much.<br><br>In SL, you’re seeing how Kuminga, Wise, and Moody struggle at times without someone who can make it easier for them and put them in positions to be successful.<br><br>They’re all gonna thrive next season.

Gerald @GBaller

Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will look a lot better when teams give them a lot less attention chasing Curry and Klay around the perimeter.

Bonta Hill @BontaHill

A team coming off of a championship season, with their top-six players back and Kuminga, Wiseman, and Moody waiting for some run. <br><br>What exactly is their to complain about? Life is good in Warrior land…

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jonathan Kuminga says Friday night was one of the worst games of his life and playing with James Wiseman makes everyone’s life “a lot easier”

Along with Moses Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman are part of a young core that can help the Warriors contend for another NBA championship next season. All three of them are expected to play together for the first time on Tuesday. McClung has the chance to earn his way into Golden State's young core, and Sunday's game was a step in that direction.

Kings' Keegan Murray Continues to Impress with Fourth 20-pt Game

The Sacramento Kings appear to have landed a franchise cornerstone with the No. 4 pick in power forward Keegan Murray. The 21-year-old poured in 23 points in Sunday's 103-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers, marking his fourth 20-point performance in five Summer League games.

Murray was particularly effective in crunch time, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Iowa product out-dueled Pacers guard and No. 6 overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, who finished with 15 points.

Another strong game by Murray has many fans believing he could eventually grow to become the best player in his draft class.

Benjamin Royer @thebenroyer

don’t look now, but Keegan Murray is playing like the best player in the 2022 NBA Draft <a href="https://t.co/6Z603Y9Qj2">https://t.co/6Z603Y9Qj2</a>

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Keegan Murray is even better than I hoped to be honest. I'm so fired up about this rookie.

Kristina Werner @KristinasCall

Keegan Murray will probably always be the dude who surprises me with his stat line…<br><br>Wait he had what???!! <br><br>&amp; I love that! 💜👑🏀

Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3

Keegan Murray struggled for most of today's game, but came up big when Sacramento needed him most.<br><br>Murray scored 10 of his 23 points during the 4th quarter.

NBA @NBA

No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray was HOOPING today for the <a href="https://twitter.com/SacramentoKings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SacramentoKings</a> 👑<br><br>He dropped 23 PTS and 3 AST <a href="https://t.co/EkqkTkIbFy">pic.twitter.com/EkqkTkIbFy</a>

Cameron Salerno @cameronsalerno1

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray through his first five Summer League games is averaging 20.4 PPG with these numbers:<br><br>FG: 35-72 (49%)<br>Three: 15-36 (42%)<br>Free throw: 17-20 (85%)

StatMuse @statmuse

Keegan Murray in Summer League (5 games):<br><br>20.4 PPG<br>7.0 RPG<br>48.6 FG%<br>44.1 3P%

Deej. @Kiingdeej

Not Gonna Lie…<br><br>Keegan Murray Actually Worth That 4th Pick..

Justin Russo @FlyByKnite

Kings having Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter to space the floor for the De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis pick-and-roll when Sacramento goes small is going to be fun to watch.

Murray established himself as one of the best players in college basketball last season with averages of 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. If he can reach that level of production with Sacramento, he could help the team end its 16-year postseason drought.

Quentin Grimes Shows Promise for Knicks

The New York Knicks chose to trade away their lottery pick in this year's draft in favor of shedding salary in order to build through free agency. Without any star rookies on the team's Summer League roster, second-year wing Quentin Grimes has quickly established himself as New York's most promising young player.

Grimes put up 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 101-69 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls. It was his second straight 24-point game, and he shot 7-of-14 from the field with four three-pointers.

NBA Twitter was so impressed with Grimes that many are already convinced that the 22-year-old doesn't even belong in Summer League.

Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

Might hafta put Quentin Grimes on the Too Good For Summer League list.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

After that 1-for-9 start Friday Quentin Grimes has found the range. He's 5-for-7 - 4-of-5 from 3 - today with 16 points.

Daily Knicks @DailyKnicksFS

Go ahead and write Quentin Grimes in as the starting SG

KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

Too good to be playing in Summer League:<br>Josh Giddey<br>Quentin Grimes<br>Moses Moody

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Quentin Grimes and Jericho Sims probably don’t need to be playing too many more of these summer games

rads @rads619

quentin grimes is just so special

Ariel @APachecoNBA

I remember being irrationally high on Quentin Grimes after he was drafted last season. After every game I watch him play it feels less and less irrational

Draft Dummies @DraftDummies

In Game 1 we saw Quentin Grimes impact the game even when his jumper wasn’t falling<br><br>It’s falling now. Everything is working for him. He’s got a real argument for the best player I’ve seen in Vegas

StatMuse @statmuse

Quentin Grimes in SL:<br><br>24 PTS | 4 REB | 8 AST | 4 3PT<br>24 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 4 3PT<br><br>He shot 38% from three in his rookie season. He also had a 27-point game.

NBA @NBA

Quentin Grimes: hooper.<br><br>His statline today: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/6Qj7Km6bJj">pic.twitter.com/6Qj7Km6bJj</a>

Grimes flashed his potential as a rookie last season in limited action. In his first career start, he dropped 27 points with seven three-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Houston alum made 46 appearances last season with six starts and averaged 6.0 points in 17.1 minutes per game.

Grimes could be a consistent contributor for New York next season if given the chance. The Knicks have a promising young group led by Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett, along with veteran forward Julius Randle. Adding Grimes to the rotation would inject some new energy into the team, which is something New York desperately needs.

