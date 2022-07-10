Hot Takes from Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin vs. Kings' Keegan Murray Summer League Game

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

In a battle of potential Rookie of the Year candidates, the Sacramento Kings earned a 103-96 win over the Indiana Pacers in Sunday's summer league battle in Las Vegas.

The game featured two of the top six picks from the 2022 NBA draft in Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin, with both players having scored at least 20 points in their previous game. The points didn't come as easy in this one for Mathurin, however, as he scored 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

Murray was the better player Sunday with 23 points and three assists, including a strong fourth quarter to help the Kings pull out the win.

Efficiency was an issue as he finished 4-of-12 from three, but Murray showcased a lot of upside:

Several people had high praise for the forward:

Neemias Queta also impressed for the Kings with four blocks, while Sean McDermott scored 18 on 7-of-9 from the floor.

Mathurin had a rough shooting day, although he showed a broad skill set offensively:

It was enough to get people talking:

There was still a lot left to be desired between the poor shooting and finishing minus-17 on the court.

Players on both teams are looking to earn final roster spots before the start of the 2022-23 season, and every performance matters in the eyes of the coaches as they determine who can help the squad.

Most eyes are still on the star youngsters, though, and it's clear Murray and Mathurin both have a lot of potential as they enter their first seasons in the NBA.

The Pacers will return to action Tuesday against Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons. The Kings will face Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.