Kyrie Irving Left Out of Nets' Season Ticket Promotion amid Trade Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be preparing for life without star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Despite Irving picking up his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season, his days in Brooklyn are reportedly numbered. The Nets seemingly affirmed that notion when they left him out of their new season ticket promotion Sunday:

Irving is a seven-time All-Star who would be a significant addition for many teams around the league, but there aren't many suitors going after him. The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be the most logical landing spot because that would give L.A. the chance to unload point guard Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary for next season.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported (h/t Sam Quinn of CBS Sports) that Brooklyn is seeking first-round draft pick compensation from the Lakers in exchange for Irving. However, the team appears to be focused on resolving Kevin Durant's trade request before finding a deal for the 30-year-old.