Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He's Entering Camp in 'Best Shape' He's Ever Been In

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is confident heading into training camp after working hard during the offseason.

"A couple of weeks out and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in," Prescott said Saturday. "So, it's time to ramp it up and get going."

Though this has become a common sentiment for veteran athletes heading into any season, Prescott genuinely believes it after working with a personal trainer:

"I got a PT in the offseason - someone I've worked with throughout the last year. I've paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it's vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

The 28-year-old is heading into the second season of his four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys.

Prescott led the Cowboys to an 11-5 record in 2021, totaling a 104.2 quarterback rating, 4,449 passing yards and a career-high 37 passing touchdowns.

It was a strong bounce-back season after missing all but five games in 2020 because of an ankle injury. Health issues still followed him in 2021, missing the preseason because of a shoulder injury, while a calf issue limited him down the stretch.

Prescott also struggled in the playoffs, completing just 53.5 percent of his passes with a 69.3 rating as the Cowboys lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The two-time Pro Bowler is preparing to lead the team deeper in the playoffs this season, which will require improved consistency and durability. He already said during minicamp that he was closer to full strength compared to recent years.

"This is the healthiest I've been in a long, long time," Prescott told reporters in May.

The effort to improve his movement and conditioning should also help him as he enters 2022 with high expectations.