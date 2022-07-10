Cowboys' Zack Martin Is 'a Pro's Pro, Smarter Than S--t,' Says NFL Coach

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nearly a decade into his NFL career, and Zack Martin is showing no signs of slowing up.

The Dallas Cowboys guard was voted the NFL's second-best interior offensive linemen in a poll of executives and coaches conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"He's a pro's pro, smarter than s--t," an NFC offensive coach said. "Never have to worry about him in a one-on-one in the run or pass game, doesn't miss assignments, knows his body, trains, understands when to push and when to back off. He's the quintessential guard."

Martin finished behind only Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson in the voting and was one of only three players to receive at least one first-place vote (Brandon Scherff being the other).

Over the course of his eight-year career, Martin has made seven Pro Bowls and just as many All-Pro teams. The lone exception was an injury-plagued 2020 season that saw Martin miss six games and even spend some time at tackle due to injury issues with the Cowboys.

Martin committed only two penalties all of last season and finished in the top 10 among guards in pass block rate and run block rate. He's already a Hall of Fame lock and still has plenty of gas left in the tank as he heads into his age-31 season.