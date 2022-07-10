Steelers' T.J. Watt, Dani Rhodes Get Married in Cabo San Lucas Wedding

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt got married to Dani Rhodes on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per Parker Abate of Steelers Nation.

The couple was seen celebrating with fireworks during the reception:

Watt and Rhodes met while at the University of Wisconsin. While Watt starred on the football team, Rhodes played soccer and was a second-team All-American in 2019.

The 24-year-old also played for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL alongside older brother J.J. Watt's wife, Kealia Watt.

T.J. Watt, 27, continues to be in an exciting 12-month stretch that includes winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award and signing a new four-year, $112 million contract extension. Adding a marriage on top of it and it will be difficult to top over the next calendar year.