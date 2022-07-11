Ranking Every Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match Before WWE SummerSlam Finale

1 of 7

WWE Fastlane 2016: Reigns vs. Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose (No. 1 Contender's Match)

With a shot at Triple H's WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 32 at stake, Reigns battled Lesnar and Dean Ambrose in a chaotic Triple Threat Match to cap off the Fastlane pay-per-view event.

A solid three-way dance that momentarily reintroduced the Reigns-Lesnar feud to fans and sprinkled a little bit of Lunatic Fringe in for good measure, it was a reminder of the physicality that existed any time the rivals clashed and proof that Reigns vs. Lesnar was the biggest match the company had at its disposal.

Even if Reigns winning this particular bout was a foregone conclusion.

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Reigns vs. Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman (Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship Match)

Arguably the best match of any on the proceeding list, the main event of SummerSlam 2017 is just a fantastically wild, chaotic contest that saw the three challengers attempt to eliminate Lesnar from the equation, only for The Beast to explode back into later en route to a successful defense of his Universal Championship.

Again, it was a tease of a much bigger, more significant match to be had between Reigns and Lesnar, a contest WWE had not promoted since WrestleMania 31 two years earlier.

Unfortunately, when it did finally book the two to clash over the company's top prize a few months later, it was far from the classic rematch so many had envisioned, kicking off our countdown on the wrong end of the spectrum.