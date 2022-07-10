NBA Rumors: Matthew Dellavedova Works out for Kings as Former Cavs PG Eyes NBA Return

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Matthew Dellavedova is eying an NBA return.

The free-agent guard is working out for the Sacramento Kings during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Dellavedova, 31, was out of the NBA last season and played for Melbourne United in his native Australia. He has not played in the NBA since an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers that saw him limited to 13 games.

New Kings coach Mike Brown previously coached Dellavedova in Cleveland during the 2013-14 season.

Known for his hustle and solid play off the bench early in his career, Dellavedova did not have as much success once his partnership with LeBron James ended. He shot just 35.4 percent from the field in his last full season (2019-20) and shot a ghastly 25 percent from the floor during his shortened 2020-21 campaign.

A return home to Australia did not suddenly turn him into a star, either. Dellavedova averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 assists last season while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor.

It would be a surprise if he got much more than a non-guaranteed camp invite from an NBA team.