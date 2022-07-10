WWE Rumors: 'Belief' Within WWE Is Tyson Fury Wants Match vs. Logan Paul

Julian Finney/Getty Images

There is reportedly a "belief" among some in WWE that heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury wants to wrestle a match against YouTube star Logan Paul.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Michael Perry of ThirstyForNews.com), it would cost a lot to bring Fury in for another match, and "the question is whether WWE believes the price is worth it."

If WWE does decide to go in that direction, there is already a built-in storyline, since Paul's younger brother Jake Paul and Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury were supposed to face each other in a boxing match on two occasions before both got canceled.

Most recently, Paul vs. Fury was scheduled for an Aug. 6 card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but Fury said he was not permitted to enter the country, which resulted in Paul pivoting to Hasim Rahman Jr.

If WWE decides to pursue Tyson Fury vs. Logan Paul, it would be a match between two mainstream stars with limited wrestling experience.

Fury's first and only match in WWE occurred at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2019. Fury defeated Braun Strowman when he knocked him out with a huge punch outside the ring, resulting in a count-out.

While the match was nothing to write home about, Fury showcased his signature wit and charisma during the build toward it.

There had been speculation regarding Fury having another match against Drew McIntyre, and Fury essentially confirmed it last year during an interview with Behind The Gloves (h/t WrestlingInc's Joshua Gagnon).

Fury said that before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, plans were in place for him to appear at WrestleMania 36 and SummerSlam 2020 before having a match against McIntyre at a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

Paul, who recently signed a contract with WWE, made his in-ring debut earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Wrestling fans were generally impressed with Paul's athleticism and overall performance, lending some credence to the idea that he could be a star in the world of WWE.

Paul is likely slated to have his second match later this month at SummerSlam, as he challenged The Miz to a bout after Miz attacked him during the aftermath of their WrestleMania win.

While Fury is an undefeated boxing champion with a huge size advantage over Paul, they both have the star power and charisma to make it work.

Even if the match isn't a technical masterpiece, it would garner WWE a huge amount of mainstream attention, which is something the company tends to crave.

Since original plans called for Fury to have a match at a UK pay-per-view, perhaps WWE could set the table for Fury vs. Paul at Clash at the Castle, which is set for Sept. 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

