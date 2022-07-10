Damian Lillard Says Michael Jordan Is NBA's GOAT; LeBron James Warrants Convo

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

To Damian Lillard, the GOAT debate is settled: it's Michael Jordan.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard offered his thoughts on Jordan vs. LeBron James in a video posted on NBATV's social channels.

"My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan," Lillard said. "It's just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, it's just never been nobody like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him. The Air Jordan shoe, rocking the cradle, walking in air, you know, it's Jordan. Two-three on his back. I don't think it's too much of a debate as far as who's the GOAT, and I would say it's Jordan. Bron, that's definitely a conversation to be had, but I think most people will look at Jordan as the GOAT."

While there is a legitimate debate between Jordan and James as to who was the best basketball player in NBA history, there's no question Lillard is correct in his assessment that most view MJ as the GOAT. Polls of NBA players and fans have consistently—and overwhelmingly—favored Jordan over James.

This is one of those all-time, never-ending arguments that has reached the point of oversaturation on social media. Most people are entrenched in their opinions on the subject, and it's unlikely LeBron can do anything at this point in his career to overtake the consensus.

That being said, it's hard to complain about being considered the second-best player in NBA history on the same consensus.