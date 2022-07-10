John Wall on Joining Clippers: 'I Don't Want to Have to Be the Batman Every Night'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After making five All-Star teams and serving as the face of the Washington Wizards franchise for nearly a decade, John Wall is ready for a new stage of his career.

"I don't have to do it every night, I don't have to be Batman every night for us to win," Wall said Saturday of his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "That's the ultimate goal for me is [at] this part of my career, I don't want to have to be the Batman every night to try to win. On our team that we have, I think anyone can be Batman."

Wall signed a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Clippers this offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets. He sat out of the entire 2021-22 season as the Rockets prioritized giving minutes to younger players on their roster.

There are legitimate questions as to how much Wall has left in the tank. He has played in only 113 games over the past five seasons and has sat out two of the last three seasons. The last time Wall was on an NBA floor, he was shooting a career-low 40.4 percent from the floor and posting a career-worst 6.9 assists per game while jacking up shots for a bad Rockets team.

Wall said he felt most comfortable with the Clippers because he won't be expected to perform like it's 2016 anymore.

"I really didn't care about all the other teams," Wall said. "The other teams are great, and I'm glad teams wanted to come after me, but I kind of looked at the picture of like, where can I go [where] I don't have to be the John Wall from 2016 and have to carry the load and do all those [things] and have the pressure on me. I think [L.A.] was missing a piece of having a point guard, and it's a great situation for me to be there."

Wall is expected to compete with Reggie Jackson for the starting point guard job next season. The Clippers should return to the championship-contention picture with Wall in the fold and Kawhi Leonard returning from a knee injury that cost him the 2021-22 season.