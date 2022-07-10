Quick Takes on Theory as Mr. MITB, WWE Raw's Top Babyface, Kingston vs. Jericho, More

0 of 5

Last week's Money in the Bank event gave WWE fans a clear idea of not only what to expect at SummerSlam later this month but also but the company intends to focus on in the foreseeable future.

Among those up-and-coming stars with a high ceiling for success is Theory, who was successful in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match as a last-minute entrant. Although he has teased cashing in imminently, it would be wise for WWE to hold off on having him trade in the contract for a title shot any time soon.

In the meantime, WWE has a handful of Superstars that can be positioned as the focal point of Raw and SmackDown, but few are more popular than Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty captured his third United States Championship at Money in the Bank and already feels like one of WWE's biggest babyfaces.

Speaking of beloved brawlers, Eddie Kingston continues to kill every time he steps inside the AEW ring. That said, it's high time his rivalry with Chris Jericho comes to an end so he can finally move on to something more meaningful.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle the upcoming conclusion to Kingston vs. Jericho, why AEW should also capitalize on The Acclaimed as fan favorites, booking Liv Morgan as SmackDown Women's champion, and more.