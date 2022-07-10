X

    Blazers' Damian Lillard Says He's Considering Participating in 2024 Paris Olympics

    Erin WalshJuly 10, 2022

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is eyeing a return to the Olympics when the Summer Games head to Paris in 2024, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

    "Playing in Paris—with fans and if he's healthy—appeals to Dame. A good sign," Reynolds wrote.

