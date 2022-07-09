Jazz GM: 'No Intent' to Trade Donovan Mitchell, Star Isn't Untouchable amid Rumors

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Despite trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Utah Jazz aren't focused on moving Donovan Mitchell at this point.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik stopped short of saying Mitchell is untouchable in trade talks but noted there is "no intent" to move the 25-year-old superstar.

There has been speculation about Mitchell's future with the Jazz in the wake of Rudy Gobert being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Thursday's episode of Get Up that Mitchell's plan is to "stand pat" and not try to "force any action right now" with the franchise in transition.

Windhorst also noted that the Jazz are telling other teams they aren't going to move Mitchell at this point.

This is an offseason of significant change in Utah. It began on June 5 when Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach after eight seasons with the team.

Will Hardy, 34, was hired as Snyder's replacement. He is the youngest active head coach in the NBA after spending last season as an assistant on Ime Udoka's staff with the Boston Celtics.

The Gobert trade didn't necessarily have to signal a complete overhaul for the Jazz, so much as they were completely overwhelmed by the offer they received from Minnesota. Utah got four first-round draft picks (three unprotected) and a pick swap in 2026.

Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, and 2022 No. 22 overall pick Walker Kessler also went back to the Jazz.

At 25 years old, Mitchell is certainly at the right age to be Utah's face of the franchise for a long time. The front office also has some leverage because he's signed through the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26.

If the Jazz were to make Mitchell available in trade talks, he would likely bring back a significant return because of his age and contract status.

Mitchell has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his first five seasons. He averaged a career-high 5.3 assists per game in 67 starts during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Jazz have made the playoffs in each of Mitchell's five seasons in the NBA. They have never advanced past the second round, losing in the first round three times in the past four years.