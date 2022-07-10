The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 39

1 of 6

Getty Images

It was beginning to look a bit perilous.

Fiziev was bruised and swollen around both eyes and the frenetic energy with which he'd fought the first three rounds seemed largely gone by the end of the fourth.

Nevertheless, as coaches in the dos Anjos corner encouraged their man to "empty the tank" to look for a finish, it was the younger and less-experienced man who took the advice.

Already the first Azerbaijan native to win in the UFC, Fiziev earned a career-defining triumph in the main event when he landed a sweeping left hand than dropped dos Anjos to his back and prompted a quick rescue from referee Mark Smith after two ground strikes.

The official time was 18 seconds of the fifth round.

"Of course, I was looking for the finish all around," said Fiziev, who'd gone past three rounds for the first time in his 13th fight. "I was tired."

Indeed, the 29-year-old had controlled things with punches and kicks through the first two rounds while doing an excellent job thwarting the Brazilian's plan to get him to the floor.

Dos Anjos began succeeding more in the third round and had his best moments in the fourth, getting Fiziev to the mat with a clean takedown and controlling him for more than a minute and finishing the session with a hard left elbow as his foe got to his feet.

Given the momentum swing, it made Fiziev's abrupt end even more shocking.

"His goal was to take me down and it was up to me to make my fight in the standup," he said, "and now he knows my power."