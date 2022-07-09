Allie Quigley Wins 2022 WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley won the WNBA 3-Point Contest for the fourth time Saturday at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, Illinois, and went to college at DePaul, has won back-to-back 3-Point Contests and is the first WNBA or NBA player to win four.

The 36-year-old was the last shooter in the final round and knew she needed 22 to defeat Ariel Atkins of the Washington Mystics. She made 30:

Here is how the six competitors fared with the top three in the first round advancing to the final:

1. Allie Quigley (CHI), 26, 30

2. Ariel Atkins (WAS), 24, 21

3. Rhyne Howard (ATL), 24, 14

4. Arike Ogunbowale (DAL), 21

5. Jewell Loyd (SEA), 18

6. Kelsey Plum (LV), 14

Entering Saturday, Quigley was already the only player in WNBA history to win more than one 3-Point Contest. She was tied with NBA players Larry Bird and Craig Hodges for the most all-time wins.

Rachel Galligan of Just Women's Sports was one of many who marveled at another spectacular performance by Quigley:

While Quigley was at her best in the final round, she paced the field in the first round as well, finishing with 26 points:

Most expected Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum to have the best shot to take down Quigley since she leads the WNBA in three-pointers this season, but Plum finished last.

Despite the disappointing showing, Plum had plenty of support from Aces teammate and fellow All-Star A'ja Wilson:

While every 3-Point Contest win has been significant for Quigley, Saturday's was undoubtedly special.

She didn't disappoint and further cemented her status as the premier shooter in the WNBA.