Lakers Trade Rumors: Lack of Assets Slowing Buddy Hield, Myles Turner Pursuits

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have most notably been connected to Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving in recent trade rumors, but there's also talk surrounding a pair of Indiana Pacers: Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

But longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Saturday that there is "pessimism" a deal can get done:

"A second source I spoke to expressed pessimism that the Lakers would have the required assets to assemble a trade in which they acquire both Hield and Myles Turner from Indiana. Various reports have described the two Pacers as prime targets for L.A. if it is unable to assemble an Irving trade construction that Brooklyn is prepared to accept."

As far as the Lakers' next move goes, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday on The Athletic NBA Show that there is a difference between what Lakers star LeBron James wants and what the front office is looking to accomplish.

"I think there's a slight divide right now where LeBron James wants Kyrie Irving and some people internally might prefer a Myles Turner-Buddy Hield-type deal," Buha said (h/t HoopsHype).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ClutchFans) reported Wednesday that the Lakers had interest in shooting guards Hield and the Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin also mentioned Hield as a possibility (1:00 mark) in a conversation with colleague Malika Andrews on NBA Today, noting the Lakers' need for shooting, especially if they can't land Irving.

The Lakers have already begun overturning their roster by adding Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant via free agency and Max Christie in the draft.

Hield would be a good addition to a team that finished just 22nd in three-point percentage last year. He's a lifetime 39.8 percent three-point shooter who averaged 18.2 points per game for the Pacers last year after being traded from the Sacramento Kings. Turner, at center, is best known for his defensive efforts, particularly his shot-blocking.

It may be difficult for the Lakers to land either player, but L.A. needs to make more moves to resurrect a team that went just 33-49 last year and missed the playoffs.