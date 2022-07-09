Greg Norman Not Invited to 2022 Open Championship Amid LIV Controversies

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The R&A announced Saturday that it did not invite two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman to the 2022 Open Championship festivities in St. Andrew's, Scotland.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the R&A released the following statement:

"We can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion. The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend."

Norman is the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, which has poached several big names from the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

