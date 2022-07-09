X

    Elena Rybakina Defeats Ons Jabeur to Win 2022 Wimbledon Women's Final

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    Elena Rybakina captured her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon women's final Saturday at the All England Club in London.

    Jabeur won the first set in the battle of first-time major finalists, but Rybakina used her superior power to complete the comeback on the strength of 22 winners over the final two sets. Her third-seeded counterpart finished with 17 winners in the whole match.

    The 23-year-old Kazakh entered the tournament as the No. 17 seed and had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in 11 prior Grand Slam appearances.

