Elena Rybakina Defeats Ons Jabeur to Win 2022 Wimbledon Women's Final

Elena Rybakina captured her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon women's final Saturday at the All England Club in London.

Jabeur won the first set in the battle of first-time major finalists, but Rybakina used her superior power to complete the comeback on the strength of 22 winners over the final two sets. Her third-seeded counterpart finished with 17 winners in the whole match.

The 23-year-old Kazakh entered the tournament as the No. 17 seed and had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in 11 prior Grand Slam appearances.

