Elena Rybakina Defeats Ons Jabeur to Win 2022 Wimbledon Women's Final

Elena Rybakina Defeats Ons Jabeur to Win 2022 Wimbledon Women's FinalJuly 9, 2022
Elena Rybakina captured her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon women's final Saturday at the All England Club in London.
Jabeur won the first set in the battle of first-time major finalists, but Rybakina used her superior power to complete the comeback on the strength of 22 winners over the final two sets. Her third-seeded counterpart finished with 17 winners in the whole match.
The 23-year-old Kazakh entered the tournament as the No. 17 seed and had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in 11 prior Grand Slam appearances.
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨<br><br>In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CentreCourt100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CentreCourt100</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wabfr0GTdS">pic.twitter.com/Wabfr0GTdS</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.