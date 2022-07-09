Warriors' Stephen Curry on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: 'You Take It for What It Is'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry sidestepped a question about the potential return of Kevin Durant, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The two-time NBA MVP told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area in an interview released Friday he's happy with the state of the Dubs' roster after their triumph in the 2022 NBA Finals to capture the franchise's fourth title since 2015.

"The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league," Curry said. "You take it for what it is. You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we're at."

Golden State lost three notable members of its playoff rotation in free agency—Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers and Nemanja Bjelica to Turkish squad Fenerbahce—but most of the team's core remains intact.

Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have formed the foundation of the Warriors' revitalized dynasty.

"There's a lot of confidence in that," Curry told Poole about his longtime running mates.

Golden State added free-agent signing Donte DiVincenzo to a group that includes Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. It'll also bet on growth from its next wave of young players, led by Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody.

"There's a lot of optimism, a lot of energy, about where we're going," Curry said.

So the question is, with the Warriors coming off a championship and their rotation pretty much set, would they being willing to shake things up significantly along with trading future draft picks in order to bring Durant back into the fold.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported a KD reunion is "highly unlikely" because of the assets that would be required for a trade with the Nets, though the Dubs' superstar trio is "open" to the idea of his return if it happens.

"I mean, it's freaking Kevin Durant," a source told Thompson.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors from 2016-19 and won two titles during that span, both in which he captured NBA Finals MVP honors.

Bringing him back would make Golden State the prohibitive favorite heading into next season, but with Curry at 34 years old and Thompson and Green both 32 and the Warriors trying to bridge the gap to the next generation without missing a beat, there would be long-term risks associated with that type of high-cost move.

Yet, with Durant trying to secure an exit from the drama-filled Nets and the Warriors being one of the few teams with the type of assets Brooklyn would covet, it's impossible to rule out the 12-time All-Star's return to the Bay Area.