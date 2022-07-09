Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Suns

Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. SunsJuly 9, 2022
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points, but it wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns, who scored a 104-84 victory Friday night in Las Vegas.
Pippen added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to his team-high point total, but he also turned the ball over five times in 24 minutes. Shareef O'Neal chipped in seven points and four boards for L.A., which shot just 34.6 percent from the field.
Both players are the sons of Basketball Hall of Fame fathers—Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal, who played for the Lakers from 1996 through 2004.
Here's a look at some social media reaction to their performances:
Gregory A Crawford @ASinGleWordLPG
<a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> summer league invite <a href="https://twitter.com/SSJreef?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SSJreef</a> is the best prospect on the squad his height length vertical shooting form all at an <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> level he just needs playing time & coaching after missing most his college career due to heart problems sign Swider to the 15th spot & him to the 2way <a href="https://t.co/2VB4LV9Frb">pic.twitter.com/2VB4LV9Frb</a>
Thai Floyd @thaiafloyd
Stepping out of the shadow of a prominent parent such as Shaq can’t be easy. So many expectations about his style of play. Stop. <br><br>Shareef O’Neal recovered from a heart surgery, limited play in college and is now at NBA Summer League. <br><br>What a remarkable accomplishment.
eddie. @eddiee7k
Some takeaways from watching Shareef O'Neal tonight:<br><br>1) He needs to learn the defense better. He looks lost at times and needs to learn when and when not to switch.<br><br>2) He NEEDS to use his strength and rebound . I didn't see him box out not once this game. <a href="https://t.co/Yw1pplgSSb">pic.twitter.com/Yw1pplgSSb</a>
Paris Bass (14 points) and Max Christie (nine points and eight rebounds) were among the other standouts for the Lakers.
Louis King scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Suns. Ish Wainright added 17 points.
Both Phoenix and L.A. are back in action Sunday. The Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the Lakers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9:30.
The Summer League runs through July 17.