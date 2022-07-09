Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Suns

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points, but it wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns, who scored a 104-84 victory Friday night in Las Vegas.

Pippen added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to his team-high point total, but he also turned the ball over five times in 24 minutes. Shareef O'Neal chipped in seven points and four boards for L.A., which shot just 34.6 percent from the field.

Both players are the sons of Basketball Hall of Fame fathers—Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal, who played for the Lakers from 1996 through 2004.

Here's a look at some social media reaction to their performances:

Paris Bass (14 points) and Max Christie (nine points and eight rebounds) were among the other standouts for the Lakers.

Louis King scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Suns. Ish Wainright added 17 points.

Both Phoenix and L.A. are back in action Sunday. The Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the Lakers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9:30.

The Summer League runs through July 17.