Steph Curry Starts Strong at 2022 American Century Championship; Patrick Mahomes T-52

David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Whenever Stephen Curry decides to hang up the basketball shoes, he should grab the golf cleats out of his closet to consider a career on the course.

The Golden State Warriors superstar is tied for 10th after the first round at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South.

Under the Modified Stableford scoring system, Curry has a score of 16 through 18 holes. He had one of the best shots of the day by any player on No. 13 with an eagle from 97 yards out.

Curry also made a birdie on No. 4. He finished the day with par on nine holes, six bogeys and a double-bogey. The reigning NBA Finals MVP had a 77 on the par-72 course. Actor Jack Wagner, singer Jake Owen and former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe matched Curry's score of 16.

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is alone in first place after posting a 21. Former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Mulder and World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam were the only other players to break 20 in Round 1.

On the other side of the ledger, Patrick Mahomes struggled en route to finishing tied for 52nd. He did end his round on a high note with a birdie on No. 18.

The birdie turned out to be a great moment for Mahomes and a fan in the gallery.

There was also a humorous moment between Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the final hole. When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sank an eagle, the two teammates went to celebrate. Mahomes dropped his putter on the rough just off the green, but it apparently didn't stay there.

Prior to his birdie on the final hole, Mahomes had six bogeys and five double bogeys on his scorecard. The 26-year-old is in good company heading into the second round. He's tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin on The Office.

Mahomes will begin his second round at 11:52 a.m. ET on Saturday. Curry will tee off at 12:19 p.m. ET.