Warriors' James Wiseman Plans to Return from Knee Injury Sunday vs. Spurs

Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman is planning to make his return to the court on Sunday from a torn meniscus against the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas Summer League action.

"I cannot wait to go out there and just play the game of basketball again," Wiseman told reporters. "I’ve been through a lot of tough times."

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in June that Wiseman was ramping up his rehab and eyeing a return during Summer League in Las Vegas.

Slater and Shams Charania also reported last month that Wiseman had received a plasma-rich injection to promote healing in his injured right knee in April. They added that the Warriors were optimistic he could return during Summer League.

Wiseman took part in a 5-on-5 scrimmage on Sunday, and Warriors Summer League coach Seth Cooper said he "looked really good" in what was some of his first action in a long time.

"For James, that was a pretty live day," Cooper told reporters. "I was on the court for some of that, but everything I heard was that that went really well and he looked really good."

Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a torn meniscus. It was a disappointing outcome for the 2020 second overall pick, who put together a solid 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor in 39 games. He started 27 of 39 games.

With Wiseman sidelined last season, the Warriors relied on Kevon Looney and Nemanja Bjelica at center. When he returns, he'll only add more depth at the position for Golden State next year and beyond as he's viewed as the team's future at the position.