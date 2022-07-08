Video: Steph Curry Drains 97-Yard Approach Shot at American Century Championship

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Steph Curry isn't just a Splash Brother on the court—he's one on the course as well.

Curry drained a 97-yard approach shot Friday at the 2022 American Century Championship.

The reigning Finals MVP is sitting in a tie for 16th place in the celebrity pro-am event, which features some of the top names in sports and entertainment.

Curry is a regular on the golf course during the offseason, calling the American Century event his "favorite week of the summer."

“It’s just fun,” Curry told reporters. “Beautiful scenery, the venue is amazing. It gives us the space to interact with fans, play golf, compete and bring our families. … It’s my favorite week of the summer.”

With a shot like that, it's not hard to see why he enjoys himself so much.