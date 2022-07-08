Knicks News: Taj Gibson Waived, Reportedly Plans to Sign Wizards Contract

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As the New York Knicks continue to wait for Jalen Brunson to officially sign his contract, they cleared additional cap space Friday by announcing they have waived Taj Gibson.

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, Gibson had a $5 million cap hold with the Knicks for the 2022-23 season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gibson intends to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers Sunday.

