Windhorst: Ja Morant's New Max Contract with Grizzlies Doesn't Have 5th-Year Option

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Ja Morant is committed to the Memphis Grizzlies for the next six seasons.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Morant's new supermax contract does not feature a fifth-year player option, meaning he is locked in through the 2027-28 season. Players regularly request and receive player options on even supermax contracts to gain maximum flexibility and leverage.

Forgoing the option is a token—albeit a small one in the player empowerment era—of Morant's commitment to Memphis.

