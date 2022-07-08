Duncan Keith Reportedly Retiring from NHL; Won 3 Stanley Cups with Blackhawks

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Duncan Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is reportedly set to retire after 17 NHL seasons.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Friday that Keith has decided to hang up his skates despite having one season left on his 13-year, $72 million contract.

The 38-year-old Canadian defenseman spent his first 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before finishing his career as a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

