Markieff Morris Hints at Interest in 76ers Contract amid NBA Free Agency

Free-agent forward Markieff Morris hinted at interest in heading to the Philadelphia 76ers in a conversation with a Twitter user Thursday (h/t Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Morris, who turns 33 in September, was held to just 17 games for the Miami Heat last year after suffering whiplash during an altercation with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. He averaged 7.6 points on 47.4 percent shooting and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.

Morris and his twin brother Marcus, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, were born and raised in Philadelphia before playing college ball at Kansas.

The Phoenix Suns selected Morris with the 13th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. He played in Phoenix for four-plus years before suiting up for the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Heat.

Morris was a reserve for the 2020 champion Lakers and averaged 7.5 points per game in the NBA Finals. He has averaged 10.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting and 5.2 rebounds for his career.

The 76ers have already made a pair of free-agent additions this offseason by signing forward P.J. Tucker and adding wing Danuel House. Morris could be a good option off the bench for a 76ers team trying to improve upon a second-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat.