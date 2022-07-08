X

    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Utah Day 3

    Doric SamJuly 8, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

    The 2022 Summer League session in Salt Lake City came to an end Thursday with a pair of entertaining games at Vivint Arena.

    The Philadelphia 76ers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-79 in a dramatic finish. The Memphis Grizzlies came back from a double-digit halftime deficit to topple the Utah Jazz.

    Here's a look at what stood out to NBA fans on social media from both contests.

    Third-Year Shooting Guard Isaiah Joe Shines for Sixers

    Philadelphia had an unlikely hero Thursday in 2020 second-round pick Isaiah Joe. The former Arkansas Razorback notched 19 points, four rebounds and four steals, and he propelled the Sixers to victory with his game-winning three-pointer.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    (GAME) WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER! 🍗 <a href="https://t.co/PR5dTnEr3T">https://t.co/PR5dTnEr3T</a> <a href="https://t.co/94S7go2ggs">pic.twitter.com/94S7go2ggs</a>

    Joe has appeared in 96 games over his two NBA seasons, but he's never really had the opportunity to show his capabilities. He was a 37.8 percent three-point shooter over his two years at Arkansas, and he hit four of his six triples Thursday. He scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter alone.

    NBA Twitter was impressed with the 23-year-old's performance in crunch time against OKC.

    Tyrese Maxey @TyreseMaxey

    DERRICK ISAIAH JOE! 👌🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/zai_joe1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zai_joe1</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Georges Niang @GeorgesNiang20

    Yeah zaiiiii!!!!

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Isaiah Joe carry job in crunch time tonight, sheesh

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Isaiah Joe is the closer the Sixers didn’t realize they needed

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    ICE COLD ISAIAH JOE

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Isaiah Joe with ice water in his veins. Sheesh. That’s tough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Tom West @TomWestNBA

    Not saying I'm expecting this to happen next season, but I'm still high on Joe and think he's an NBA role player in the making.

    ry @NinjaBands

    Isaiah Joe is HIM

    RB @RBPhillyTake

    Isaiah Joe just punched his ticket to the Sixers roster.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereTheyCome?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereTheyCome</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> 🔵🔴 <a href="https://t.co/DdIplnvoXt">https://t.co/DdIplnvoXt</a>

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    Coach Lashbrook on Isaiah Joe's (<a href="https://twitter.com/zai_joe1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zai_joe1</a>) leadership - capped by his game-winner - in SLC:<br><br>"[Isaiah's] presence since we started camp, to me, has been big time. That's why it was cool to see."

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    “I’ve seen [Isaiah] make that shot a thousand times, he’s a clutch player and I knew it was going in.”<br><br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/Bball_paul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bball_paul</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/zai_joe1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zai_joe1</a>’s game-winner. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/gAhCypzSRn">pic.twitter.com/gAhCypzSRn</a>

    Besides Joe's impressive night, the Sixers got a big game out of power forward Paul Reed, who put up 14 points and seven rebounds. He was able to take advantage of space inside thanks to the absence of Thunder star rookie center Chet Holmgren, who was rested Thursday.

    As the Sixers transition to the summer league session in Las Vegas, Joe has the opportunity to prove that he can be a steady member of Philadelphia's rotation next season. Thursday's performance is a strong step in that direction.

    Jared Butler Flashes Potential for Jazz

    Utah completed an 0-3 run in Salt Lake City with Thursday's loss, which was particularly disappointing. The Jazz led by 12 at halftime and wound up losing by 11 after being outscored 57-34 in the second half.

    But there was one bright spot for Utah in second-year guard Jared Butler, who had a game-high 22 points while adding seven rebounds and seven assists. The Baylor alum overcame a tough start and found his shooting stroke in the second half.

    Fans and pundits online liked what they saw from Butler as the 2021 second-round pick continued to battle down the stretch while the rest of the team struggled.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Shots aren’t falling, but Jared Butler is playing a lot better than he did on Tuesday. Much better pace and decision making

    Eric Walden @tribjazz

    After starting 0-6, Jared Butler has gone 5-6 since. 15p, 5a, 4r for the Jazz.

    Mavs / Magic Draft @MavsDraft

    Jared Butler is looking crisp tonight vs Memphis. I hope he earns a rotation spot this year as a backup PG for Utah. If Conley gets moved, that opens up a lot of paths for Butler <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeNote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeNote</a>

    DK🏀 @dylan_kyle_1

    Jared Butler cash 🔥

    『Art Vandelay』 @Elchupacabruh

    Okay jared butler going kinda crazy

    ASLER · 🇵🇭 - #TANKNOTE @aslerrrr

    I can finally say that Jared Butler can be a starter for the Utah Jazz this upcoming season to pair him with Mitchell on the backcourt<br><br>I trust Will Hardy🙏🙏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeNote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeNote</a>

    Alma Bean @AlmaBean23

    Jared Butler almost messed around and got a triple double (22/7/7). Hope he can bring that performance to Vegas and show he’s the steal of the 2021 draft<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SLCSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SLCSL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEMvUTA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MEMvUTA</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeNote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeNote</a>

    Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

    Well, it's an 0-3 SLC Summer League for these Jazz. <br><br>But they got much better play from Jared Butler tonight: 22 points (8-21 FG), 7 rebs, 7 assists, 1 TO, a +5 in an 11-point loss.

    Bruno Caboclo added 17 points for the Jazz, scoring 15 in the first half. Former Illinois star Kofi Cockburn added 12 points and nine rebounds. Ziaire Williams led Memphis with 19 points.

    Butler sat out Wednesday's game for rest purposes, and it paid dividends on Thursday. The 21-year-old still has to work on his consistency if he wants to crack Utah's rotation in his second year.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.