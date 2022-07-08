Kirby Dach Traded to Canadiens, Blackhawks Acquire Pick No. 13; Romanov to Islanders

Kirby Dach Traded to Canadiens, Blackhawks Acquire Pick No. 13; Romanov to IslandersJuly 8, 2022
The Montreal Canadiens have been busy on the first night of the 2022 NHL draft.
The Habs opened the proceedings by selecting Juraj Slafkovsky No. 1 overall. They followed that by sending Alexander Romanov and the No. 98 overall selection to the New York Islanders for the No. 13 pick. The Nos. 13 and 66 picks then went to the Chicago Blackhawks for Kirby Dach.
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
