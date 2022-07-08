Kirby Dach Traded to Canadiens, Blackhawks Acquire Pick No. 13; Romanov to Islanders

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have been busy on the first night of the 2022 NHL draft.

The Habs opened the proceedings by selecting Juraj Slafkovsky No. 1 overall. They followed that by sending Alexander Romanov and the No. 98 overall selection to the New York Islanders for the No. 13 pick. The Nos. 13 and 66 picks then went to the Chicago Blackhawks for Kirby Dach.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.