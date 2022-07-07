Justin Houston, Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract for 2022 Season

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston is staying put for the 2022 season.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that Houston is re-signing with the team after agreeing to a one-year deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Baltimore had tendered Houston after the 2022 draft in an effort to ensure his return.

In his first season in Baltimore, Houston started all 15 games he appeared in and recorded 34 total tackles but finished with a career-low 4.5 sacks. He still managed to be a disruptive pass-rusher, as he led the team with 17 quarterback hits.

Prior to joining the Ravens, Houston spent the first eight seasons of his 11-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 after leading the league with 22 sacks, which fell just short of Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5. Houston played for the Indianapolis Colts for two years before signing with the Ravens in 2021.

Houston became the 39th player in NFL history to surpass 100 career sacks last season, and his 102 sacks are tied for fourth-most since he entered the league in 2011.

Retaining Houston provides some stability at the linebacker position for Baltimore. Starting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser suffered a torn Achilles in last year's season finale, and it remains to be seen if he'll recover in time for the start of this season.

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died on June 21 at the age of 26 due to the combined effects of cocaine and fentanyl.

Houston's veteran presence is sure to benefit Baltimore's young linebacking corps as the Ravens try to bounce back from falling short of the playoffs in 2021.