Red Sox SP Chris Sale Expected to Return from Rib Injury for Tuesday Start vs. Rays

The wait for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale's season debut could end soon.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Sale is set to pitch Tuesday "somewhere" as he makes his return from a rib injury that has kept him out for the first few months of the season.

Cora added, "There’s a good chance he’ll pitch with us."

Sale made a rehab start for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The 33-year-old allowed five walks, three hits and one unearned run while notching five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

After exiting the game, Sale apparently wasn't happy with his performance as he had an angry outburst in the clubhouse tunnel. On Thursday, Sale apologized for what he called a "seven-year-old temper tantrum" and added he "acted like an idiot" during the incident.

A seven-time All-Star, Sale was once the ace of Boston's pitching staff. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and missed the entire pandemic-shortened season. He returned to the mound in August 2021, posting a 5-1 record with a 3.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts in nine starts.

Sale looked poised for a bounce-back season in 2022, but he suffered a stress fracture in his rib cage in March that has kept him sidelined.

The Red Sox got off to a slow start this season, but they have since righted the ship and are tied for second in the AL East with a 45-37 record. A return by Sale is sure to benefit the team as the second half of the season approaches.

Boston begins a four-game series against the rival New York Yankees on Thursday at Fenway Park and then heads to Tampa on Monday for four games against the Rays.