X

    Red Sox's Chris Sale Says He 'Acted Like an Idiot' During Rehab Start Meltdown

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 7, 2022

    Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Boston Red Sox star Chris Sale apologized for his outburst in the clubhouse tunnel following his rehab start for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday.

    Sale told reporters he had a "seven-year-old temper tantrum" and said he was "an idiot" during the meltdown.

    Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN

    Chris Sale addresses what he called his “temper tantrum” yesterday; said the team has a really nice present coming. <a href="https://t.co/9tBkoapVFV">pic.twitter.com/9tBkoapVFV</a>

    Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN

    Here’s more Chris Sale pregame, addressing pitching and what he called his “7-year-old temper tantrum” after his rehab start. <a href="https://t.co/7jY4sbNrdZ">pic.twitter.com/7jY4sbNrdZ</a>

    The seven-time All-Star logged 3.2 innings of work in Worcester's 4-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He allowed five walks, three hits and one unearned run while striking out five batters.

    After exiting, Sale was visibly frustrated in the tunnel.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    It appears that Chris Sale was not happy with his rehab start performance tonight 😳<br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/AlyshaNBCBoston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlyshaNBCBoston</a>) <a href="https://t.co/3xbfg4vxVR">pic.twitter.com/3xbfg4vxVR</a>

    The southpaw has yet to make his 2022 debut for Boston. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, which left him out for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

    While Sale returned to the mound in August 2021, he suffered a stress fracture in his rib cage in March, which left him unavailable for another extended spell.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.