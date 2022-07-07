Texas RB Keilan Robinson's Alabama Title Rings from 2020 Season Pawned

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas running back Keilan Robinson has apparently gotten rid of valuable memorabilia from his 2020 national championship at Alabama.

Robinson's championship ring from that season found its way to the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which has been made famous by the TV show Pawn Stars. The national title ring is listed with a price of $60,000 on the pawn shop's website as part of a set that includes an SEC championship ring and a ring from Alabama's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Notre Dame.

Alex Scarborough of ESPN reported the rings were pawned on the show by a person named Jon, who said he received them from his uncle.

It's unclear if the person on the show has any relationship with Robinson or when they came into possession of the rings.

Robinson played at Alabama in 2019 and then sat out the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic but was given a ring when the Crimson Tide won the national championship. He transferred to Texas last season.

Student-athletes were able to sell memorabilia beginning last July when the NCAA relaxed rules regarding players' profiting off their name, image and likeness.