Ranking Triple H, Cm Punk and the 10 Best Heel WWE Champions Since 2000

Triple H may have enjoyed a reign of terror over WWE's Raw brand from September of 2002 through spring of 2005, but it is nearly impossible to deny that he was the top heel in the company during that period and a competitor around whom management knew it could build shows, stories and entire factions around.

How unlikable is a guy who was literally handed the World Heavyweight Championship without having to do anything to earn it? The only thing worse? A guy that holds onto said championship by cheating every fan-favorite babyface out of victory, usually by relying on best friend and mentor Ric Flair to get involved.

If not the Nature Boy, then Randy Orton and Batista, who he recruited for the formation of Evolution.

Constantly surrounding himself with partners in an attempt to strengthen his own standing atop the WWE mountain, The Game earned the disdain of fans by cheating Booker T, Rob Van Dam, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Kevin Nash, Shelton Benjamin, Tajiri, William Regal, Eugene, and Chris Jericho out of opportunities to hold the World Heavyweight Championship.

He did the same thing two years earlier as the central figure of the McMahon-Helmsley Regime, utilizing his association with the McMahon family and his partnership with D-Generation X to ensure he retained the WWE Championship and remained in the main event picture.

Nepotism would once again play into a WWE title reign in 2016 when, as the COO of WWE, he would enter the Royal Rumble match and win the championship, costing Roman Reigns his title.

A master manipulator whose success was often accredited either to on-screen relationships or off-screen politics, The Cerebral Assassin reigned over WWE as the most detestable villain in front of and behind the camera, earning him the number one ranking ahead of performers whose quality of work may have been better but did not strike the same chord as his.