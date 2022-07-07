Justin Thomas Says LIV Golf Can't Be Compared to Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup

Luke Walker/Getty Images

The LIV Golf International Series doesn't hold a candle to the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup in the eyes of Justin Thomas.

Thomas told reporters, "You can't compare those," ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open:

"There's no event on Tour that's like the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup until you stand on the first tee in France and there's 10,000 people there and I feel like I wouldn't even be able to get a golf ball on a tee I'm so nervous and my hands are shaking so bad. Yeah, I probably wouldn't comment on saying that one is like the other because it's not."

The comments come after Talor Gooch said at LIV's most recent event outside of Portland, Oregon, he thought the atmosphere was similar to that of the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup:

Thomas probably spoke for many when he used such a dismissive tone to address what Gooch had said.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series crowns an individual champion at each tournament and includes a team-based format. Beyond the latter feature, there's not much to connect LIV Golf with the two premier team events in golf.

For one, LIV simply cannot match the history of the Presidents Cup or particularly the Ryder Cup, which dates back nearly 100 years. The first event teed off in 1927 and has produced plenty of memorable moments since then.

LIV isn't exactly a facsimile of its biggest team-based progenitors, either.

For fans, it's easy to find a rooting interest when the battle lines are drawn geographically. Even those who don't follow the sport regularly might feel invested when there's a sense of civic pride on the line.

In time, the dynamic could change, but is anybody tuning into a LIV event and rooting for Fireballs GC or 4 Aces GC? For now, teams are drafted on a week-by-week basis, too, which somewhat undermines the whole concept since there may not be much continuity in who's teaming up with whom.

LIV Golf might be handing out more money than any other tour, but it has a long way to go to match the grandeur of golf's biggest showcases.