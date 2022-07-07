WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks, Naomi Removed from Internal Roster amid Contract Buzz

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Signaling a potential shift in their status with the company, Sasha Banks and Naomi are reportedly no longer listed on WWE's internal roster.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported that the move occurred over the past 24 hours, although there has been "no official indication" that WWE released them from their contracts.

Johnson also reported that while there has been no confirmation, there have been "rumblings" regarding Banks doing some autograph signings independent of WWE during the fall.

Neither Banks nor Naomi have appeared on WWE programming since getting suspended indefinitely by the company in May after walking out during an episode of Raw.

Prior to announcing the suspension on an episode of SmackDown, WWE released a statement condemning the actions of Banks and Naomi:

In addition to the suspension, it was announced that Banks and Naomi would be forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with a tournament held at a later date to determine the new champions, although the tournament has not occurred yet.

At around the time of their suspension, it was reported by Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) that Banks and Naomi took issue with the way they were being booked.

They were both scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge with the winner going on to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell. Naomi was reportedly supposed to win the match and face Belair, but she and Banks reportedly voiced concern over their future as tag champs.

The first sign that one or both of Banks and Naomi were potentially on their way out of WWE came last month when Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri reported that Sasha had been released.

No other outlet has been able to confirm the release, however, and WWE has not made any public comments regarding the contract status of Banks or Naomi.

Banks and Naomi would both represent huge losses for WWE, given all they have accomplished and what they have meant to women's wrestling in the company.

Sasha is often credited with ushering in a women's revolution in WWE along with fellow Four Horsewomen stablemates Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

She is a five-time Raw women's champion, one-time SmackDown women's champion, one-time NXT women's champion and three-time WWE women's tag team champion.

Banks was also part of some major firsts in WWE history, including the first Iron Woman match and first women's Hell in a Cell match, plus she competed in the second-ever women's match to main-event WrestleMania when she faced Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

Naomi is one of the longest-tenured female Superstars on WWE's main roster, and she played a big role in evolving the style of women's matches in WWE by making them more athletic and higher impact.

She is also a two-time SmackDown women's champion and one-time WWE women's tag team champion, and she is deeply rooted in WWE, as her husband, Jimmy Uso, is one half of the unified WWE tag team champions along with his twin brother Jey Uso.

