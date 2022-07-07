Lakers' Darvin Ham Says There Won't Be Another LeBron James: 'He's a One of One'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Darvin Ham is excited to coach LeBron James.

The new Los Angeles Lakers head coach called James "one of one" in an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

"One of one. None like him before him, none after him. Rare. Rare commodity. Exclusive. Never seen anything like him. I'm so happy and thankful he's doing what he's doing. He's showing these kids how to really get it done, man, in such a classy way and such a real way. The kids from Akron, Ohio. I'm a Midwest kid, Saginaw, Michigan. I resonate with that. It might be different states, but a lot of that s— is all the same. So, him being an Akron kid and me being from Saginaw, I totally resonate with him, and to see his ascension, how he's handled all of that pressure and expectations and has delivered on and off the floor, he's a one of one."

